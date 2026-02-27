TIAA Trust National Association Has $239.58 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,795 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.80% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $239,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPYV opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.