TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,145,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,461 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 37.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,067,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.