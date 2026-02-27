TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,701 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $322,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $103.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

