iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Stock Holdings Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,786,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,736 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.73% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $758,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

