PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research upgraded PACS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 price target on PACS Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

PACS traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. PACS Group has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $43.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PACS Group by 68.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in PACS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

