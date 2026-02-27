Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 109.8%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,162 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the January 29th total of 37,259 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 125,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 51,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,044. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 150,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.

Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.

