First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,611 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the January 29th total of 18,534 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,804 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 723,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 107,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ FJP traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $82.16. 9,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $254.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.3356 per share. This represents a $5.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

