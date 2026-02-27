Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 844,252 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the January 29th total of 410,908 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,172,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,172,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 84.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $111,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ PLTU traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5578 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

