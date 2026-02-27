Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,748 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the January 29th total of 2,786 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTSW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 17,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,744. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.50.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of alpha-emitting radiation therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company’s proprietary Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) platform leverages the short-range, high-energy alpha particles emitted by radium-224 to penetrate tumor tissues more effectively than conventional external-beam radiation. By implanting thin, needle-like sources directly into a tumor, Alpha DaRT delivers concentrated doses of radiation to malignant cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

The Alpha DaRT technology is designed to enhance local tumor control in a variety of solid tumors, including head and neck, breast, skin, and pancreatic cancers.

