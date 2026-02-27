Contrasting MindWalk (HYFT) and The Competition

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT – Get Free Report) is one of 458 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MindWalk to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MindWalk and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MindWalk alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MindWalk 1 1 0 0 1.50 MindWalk Competitors 4898 9967 15994 376 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 65.00%. Given MindWalk’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MindWalk has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.7% of MindWalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of MindWalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MindWalk and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MindWalk $17.59 million -$21.69 million -1.89 MindWalk Competitors $432.32 million -$67.78 million -10.63

MindWalk’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MindWalk. MindWalk is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

MindWalk has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MindWalk’s competitors have a beta of 5.44, indicating that their average share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MindWalk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MindWalk -145.58% -56.75% -31.55% MindWalk Competitors -2,662.14% -363.93% -42.95%

Summary

MindWalk competitors beat MindWalk on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MindWalk

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MindWalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MindWalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.