KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in February

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 699 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the January 29th total of 337 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBUF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.05. KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Get KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF alerts:

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $2.2995 per share. This represents a yield of 747.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF

KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome January 2026 ETF (KBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track the total return of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) up to a cap, with a 90% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds shares of the underlying ETF and options to obtain exposure. KBUF was launched on Feb 8, 2024 and is issued by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares 90% KWEB Defined Outcome Through January 2026 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.