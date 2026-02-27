Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 823,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,373. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,964,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 695,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after purchasing an additional 711,042 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,158,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 114.6% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,150,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,889,000 after buying an additional 1,682,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 177,466 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

