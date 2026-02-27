NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

NRC approved NuScale’s 77 MW standard design ahead of schedule , leaving NuScale as the only SMR certified under 10 CFR Part 52 and giving the company a regulatory first-mover advantage for commercial deployments.

, leaving NuScale as the only SMR certified under 10 CFR Part 52 and giving the company a regulatory first-mover advantage for commercial deployments. ENTRA1 and TVA are progressing toward a potential 6 GW (72-module) program — ENTRA1 has assembled teams, completed site evaluations, and secured at least one multi?billion dollar term sheet signatory, but a binding PPA has not yet been announced and many details remain under NDA.

ENTRA1 and TVA are progressing toward a potential — ENTRA1 has assembled teams, completed site evaluations, and secured at least one multi?billion dollar term sheet signatory, but a binding PPA has not yet been announced and many details remain under NDA. NuScale ended 2025 with $1.3 billion in liquidity (about $1.0B post?close items) and a historical adjusted OpEx run rate near $170–200M, which management says provides a comfortable runway to advance commercialization activities.

NuScale ended 2025 with (about $1.0B post?close items) and a historical adjusted OpEx run rate near $170–200M, which management says provides a comfortable runway to advance commercialization activities. Supply?chain progress: 12 NuScale Power Modules are in production at Doosan , with Doosan increasing capacity toward 20 modules/year and plans to further expand, giving NuScale a timing advantage for initial deployments.

Supply?chain progress: , with Doosan increasing capacity toward 20 modules/year and plans to further expand, giving NuScale a timing advantage for initial deployments. International progress: NuScale completed FEED 2 for Fluor on Romania’s RoPower project, recognized $63.1M from that work, and RoPower shareholders voted to advance pre?EPC activities (expected to begin Q2), creating a near?term services revenue pathway.

NYSE SMR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,594,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.14. NuScale Power has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42.

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 7.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 187.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

