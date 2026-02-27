QXO (NYSE:QXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QXO (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. QXO had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
QXO Stock Performance
Shares of QXO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 3,176,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. QXO has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QXO
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schf GPE LLC increased its stake in QXO by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schf GPE LLC now owns 13,319,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,901,000 after buying an additional 8,943,089 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QXO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,307,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the second quarter worth about $70,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QXO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,906,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QXO Company Profile
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QXO
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.