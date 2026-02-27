Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty
Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance
Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,210,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 294,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 647,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Kimbell Royalty News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kimbell Royalty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Kimbell reported GAAP EPS of $0.21 vs. consensus $0.14 and revenue of $82.45M (+23.7% y/y), with healthy net income and Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating improving profitability. Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — company raised the quarterly cash distribution to $0.37 (up ~5.7%), implying a ~10%+ yield and reinforcing Kimbell’s income appeal for yield-focused investors; ex?dividend is mid?March. Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet improvement — the firm extended and amended its secured revolving credit facility (commitments reaffirmed at $625M), lowered bank debt costs by ~35 bps and pushed maturity to Dec 2030, which reduces financing risk. Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational stability and reserve growth — proved developed reserves rose ~8% y/y to a record ~73M Boe and full?year 2026 production guidance was initiated essentially unchanged from 2025, supporting predictable cash flow. Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating, citing resilient production, capital?light reserve growth and an attractive free cash flow yield, which can support investor demand for the shares. Kimbell Royalty Partners: Resilient Production and Capital?Light Reserve Growth Support Buy Rating and Compelling Free Cash Flow Yield
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing — Kimbell filed its 2025 Form 10?K (routine disclosure) providing full financials and risk disclosures for investors to review. Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 10?K
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage/transcripts — multiple transcripts and call highlights are available for detail on capital allocation, well development and payout ratio (useful for modeling but not new news). Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — despite the operational and financial positives, the stock is trading lower today, which may reflect short?term profit taking, sector weakness or valuation repricing that investors should monitor.
Kimbell Royalty Company Profile
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.
The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimbell Royalty
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.