Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 353,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. Kimbell Royalty has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,210,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 294,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 647,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

