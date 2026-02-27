Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.5%

Whitestone REIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $779.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 31.04%.The company had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

