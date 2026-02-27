John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 131,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 75,453 shares.The stock last traded at $37.6630 and had previously closed at $37.48.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2,155.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 504,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 435.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 246,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

