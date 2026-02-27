ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Up 14% – Here’s Why

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shares rose 14% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.32 and last traded at GBX 0.30. Approximately 24,323,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 70,552,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

