Warm Springs Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. CoreWeave makes up about 2.6% of Warm Springs Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 49.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,078.41. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,565,769 shares of company stock worth $388,715,556.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and large scale growth: CoreWeave reported strong Q4 revenue that topped Street estimates and reached a $5.1B annual revenue milestone, driven by AI demand and a growing backlog — a validation of demand for large?scale GPU capacity. Article Title

Revenue beat and large scale growth: CoreWeave reported strong Q4 revenue that topped Street estimates and reached a $5.1B annual revenue milestone, driven by AI demand and a growing backlog — a validation of demand for large?scale GPU capacity. Positive Sentiment: Bullish guidance and customer commitments: Management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook materially ($12–$13B vs consensus ~ $9.3B) and gave strong Q1 revenue guidance, signaling sustained contract demand and backlog monetization. Article Title

Bullish guidance and customer commitments: Management raised FY?2026 revenue outlook materially ($12–$13B vs consensus ~ $9.3B) and gave strong Q1 revenue guidance, signaling sustained contract demand and backlog monetization. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital and partner support: Nvidia renewed a multibillion equity investment tied to new AI datacenter builds and CoreWeave is arranging large financing reportedly backed by long?term Meta contracts — both increase capacity funding and underline major customer/partner alignment. Article Title

Strategic capital and partner support: Nvidia renewed a multibillion equity investment tied to new AI datacenter builds and CoreWeave is arranging large financing reportedly backed by long?term Meta contracts — both increase capacity funding and underline major customer/partner alignment. Neutral Sentiment: Information sources: Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for investors to review unit economics, capex plans and backlog details. These materials are key for modeling future margins. Article Title

Information sources: Full earnings presentation and call transcript are available for investors to review unit economics, capex plans and backlog details. These materials are key for modeling future margins. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and widening losses: Adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported ($0.89) vs. ($0.61) expected) and net losses widened, raising near?term profitability concerns despite the top?line beat. Article Title

Earnings miss and widening losses: Adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported ($0.89) vs. ($0.61) expected) and net losses widened, raising near?term profitability concerns despite the top?line beat. Negative Sentiment: Rising capex, interest expense and leverage: Management flagged heavy capex and backlog buildouts that are inflating cash needs and interest expense (CoreWeave shows significant debt levels), creating execution and financing risk. Article Title

Rising capex, interest expense and leverage: Management flagged heavy capex and backlog buildouts that are inflating cash needs and interest expense (CoreWeave shows significant debt levels), creating execution and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flood of law?firm notices allege disclosure failures around data center delays and scaling — this litigation risk is creating uncertainty and selling pressure. Article Title

Legal overhang: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flood of law?firm notices allege disclosure failures around data center delays and scaling — this litigation risk is creating uncertainty and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent insider sales were reported, which can be perceived negatively while the company navigates execution and legal issues. Article Title

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

