Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $63.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 19,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,353. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.00%.The business had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $251,550.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

