Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 468,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,113. Certara has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 9.7% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Certara by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Certara by 22.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Management highlights durable business trends: FY2025 revenue grew 9% to $418.8M and adjusted EBITDA rose 10%, while software revenue and bookings showed strength — signs of underlying demand and margin discipline. Positive Sentiment: New CEO Jon Resnick and a stated operational overhaul (including ~$10M cost avoidance) provide a catalyst for execution and potential improvement in commercial performance over 2026. New CEO & Operational Plan (Seeking Alpha)

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

