T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,264 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 29th total of 67,533 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

