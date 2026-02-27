Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.22 and last traded at $75.1550, with a volume of 22668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 523,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Topor & Co. Korea acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,541,000. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,247,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

