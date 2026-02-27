Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.22 and last traded at $75.1550, with a volume of 22668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.02.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
