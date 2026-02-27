Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $259.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.59. 313,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $6.78. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

