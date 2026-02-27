Short Interest in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Increases By 113.8%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 175,081 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 29th total of 81,894 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 72,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,615. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.