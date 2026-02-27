Short Interest in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Rises By 112.2%

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,230 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the January 29th total of 13,303 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YEAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,615. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,618 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. TME Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $17,840,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.