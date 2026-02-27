Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 113.3% in February

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,371 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the January 29th total of 5,801 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF stock remained flat at C$125.55 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$91.31 and a 12-month high of C$125.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cembra Money Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG is a Swiss consumer finance provider headquartered in Zurich, offering a range of credit and savings solutions to private individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises. The company’s core business activities include the origination and servicing of personal loans, leasing products, credit cards and savings deposits. Through its subsidiaries and digital platforms, Cembra delivers financing options for new and used vehicles as well as unsecured personal lines of credit, complemented by a suite of savings accounts designed to attract retail deposits.

The institution traces its roots to the consumer finance arm of Swiss Life, which was acquired by GE Capital in the early 2000s and subsequently rebranded.

Featured Stories

