Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 2391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Sappi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sappi

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.