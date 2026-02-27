Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHRGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.3950, with a volume of 4480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0876 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

