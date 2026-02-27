Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.3950, with a volume of 4480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0876 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.