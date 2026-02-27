Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.3950, with a volume of 4480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0876 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
