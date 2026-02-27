JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.1250, with a volume of 234679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,860 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,055,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 893,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after buying an additional 520,911 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,266,000 after buying an additional 460,157 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

