JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.1250, with a volume of 234679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
