Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $41.31. Quebecor shares last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Quebecor Stock Up 8.0%

Quebecor Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

