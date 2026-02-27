Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.6110, with a volume of 1486645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. KeyCorp set a $39.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Exelon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Articles

