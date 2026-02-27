Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,212 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 29th total of 3,601 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sims Metal Management Stock Down 2.2%

OTCMKTS SMSMY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sims Metal Management has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

