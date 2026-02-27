Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.75 and last traded at $82.1560. Approximately 675,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,079,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. iA Financial set a $101.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $980.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 513.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

