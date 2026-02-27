TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.3950. 37,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 167,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several analysts have commented on TWFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 101.35 and a quick ratio of 101.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWFG by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 90,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TWFG in the second quarter valued at $6,225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 198,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

