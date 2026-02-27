iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,117 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 357% compared to the average volume of 4,406 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,619,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 1,504,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

