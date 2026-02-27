Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Declines By 56.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,444 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the January 29th total of 3,282 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.77% of CKX Lands worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CKX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 2,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. The company has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of -0.19. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

See Also

