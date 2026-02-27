Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 55.4%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,969 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the January 29th total of 109,731 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,259 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 29,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.56 billion. Komatsu has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment. Founded in the early 20th century in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, the company has grown into a global supplier of heavy machinery and related services for industries including construction, mining, forestry and infrastructure development.

Komatsu’s product lineup covers a broad range of mobile and stationary equipment, including hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, rigid and articulated dump trucks, dozers, compact equipment, and specialized mining machines for both surface and underground operations.

