Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $29.92. 24,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 64,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.
