abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.0510. 1,280,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,207,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.
Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SIVR is highlighted as a low-cost physical silver proxy, which can attract investors seeking cheap exposure to silver bullion and support longer-term inflows. SIVR: The Cheapest ETF Proxy On Physical Silver
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in SIVR fell sharply (~31% month-over-month), reducing explicit bearish positioning and potentially lowering sell-side pressure on the ETF. Lower short interest can be supportive for price stability. Short Interest Report
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical themes (tariffs, US-Iran tensions) are driving safe-haven flows into gold and silver in FXEmpire forecasts, a tailwind for silver-backed ETFs like SIVR. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Tariffs vs. Fed Policy – Gold’s $5,250 Break?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market commentary shows silver slightly higher ahead of U.S. PPI — positive for immediate momentum but dependent on macro data outcomes. This is a near-term catalyst rather than a structural one. Gold price slightly up, silver higher ahead of U.S. PPI
- Neutral Sentiment: Performance retrospectives (e.g., return since 5 years) and macro forecasts provide context for investor interest but are unlikely to trigger immediate price moves by themselves. If You Invested $100 In abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today
- Negative Sentiment: A CME trading outage interrupted a major silver rally, derailing price discovery at a critical moment and sparking confusion and market suspicion—this directly suppressed liquidity and increased volatility for silver-related products including SIVR. CME outage derails silver rally at critical moment, sparking confusion, suspicion and outrage
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary around the CME halt (e.g., Peter Schiff) amplifies narrative risk and regulatory scrutiny; market confidence can be dented when trading halts coincide with big moves, pressuring near-term flows into silver ETFs. Peter Schiff: CME silver halt ‘better than telling the truth’ as prices surge past $90
- Negative Sentiment: Recent profit-taking episodes and short-term silver pullbacks (several market reports) increase volatility and could prompt temporary outflows from leveraged/short-horizon investors in SIVR. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 2.5% Amid Profit-Taking
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.