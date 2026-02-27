abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.0510. 1,280,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,207,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

Key Headlines Impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.