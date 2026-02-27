JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,310 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 29th total of 84,154 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 444,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,599. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

