Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.6380 and last traded at $3.6380. 6,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Nidec Stock Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec

(Get Free Report)

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.