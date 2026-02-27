Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 441,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 283,744 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

