Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 72,824 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,523 put options.

Institutional Trading of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OakTrust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. KW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. KW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8%

XLU stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,444,660. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities. The Fund utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the Index.

