GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from GigaCloud Technology’s conference call:

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Record financial performance: Q4 revenue was $363M (+23% YoY) and full?year revenue $1.3B (+11%), with Q4 diluted EPS $1.04 (+37% YoY) and FY EPS $3.59 (+18%); Q1 revenue guidance is $330–355M.

Q4 revenue was $363M (+23% YoY) and full?year revenue $1.3B (+11%), with Q4 diluted EPS $1.04 (+37% YoY) and FY EPS $3.59 (+18%); Q1 revenue guidance is $330–355M. Marketplace momentum: Trailing?12?month GMV reached nearly $1.6 billion, the 3P seller base grew 17% to 1,299, and the company added ~2,800 net buyers to a 12,089 buyer base.

Trailing?12?month GMV reached nearly $1.6 billion, the 3P seller base grew 17% to 1,299, and the company added ~2,800 net buyers to a 12,089 buyer base. Europe is a major growth driver: Europe revenue grew 68% YoY and the company expanded European operations to seven facilities, which management says materially contributed to global growth.

Europe revenue grew 68% YoY and the company expanded European operations to seven facilities, which management says materially contributed to global growth. M&A progress — Noble House and New Classic: Noble House was turned profitable and fully integrated after a 2023 buy; New Classic was acquired Jan 1 for $18M cash and will be integrated over six quarters, with management expecting a “mid?teens” contribution to Q1 revenue.

Noble House was turned profitable and fully integrated after a 2023 buy; New Classic was acquired Jan 1 for $18M cash and will be integrated over six quarters, with management expecting a “mid?teens” contribution to Q1 revenue. Margin and operational risks: Service margin fell to ~6% in Q4 due to peak?season ground surcharges and materially lower ocean spot rates, and management warns ocean freight rates remain low and unpredictable, which could pressure near?term service margins.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GCT stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 1,208,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Key Stories Impacting GigaCloud Technology

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat street estimates — revenue ~$362.8M (up ~22.6% YoY) and adjusted EPS $1.04 vs. consensus ~$0.65; management highlighted record revenue and EPS. Press Release

Q4 results materially beat street estimates — revenue ~$362.8M (up ~22.6% YoY) and adjusted EPS $1.04 vs. consensus ~$0.65; management highlighted record revenue and EPS. Positive Sentiment: Shift toward a third-party marketplace model and recent acquisitions (Noble House, New Classic Home Furnishings) are cited as drivers of higher margins, lower inventory risk and stronger recurring revenue potential. Seeking Alpha Review

Shift toward a third-party marketplace model and recent acquisitions (Noble House, New Classic Home Furnishings) are cited as drivers of higher margins, lower inventory risk and stronger recurring revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Company set a Q1 2026 revenue outlook of ~$330M–$355M and reported Europe growth of ~68% YoY, signalling international and integration-driven expansion. Guidance & Europe Growth

Company set a Q1 2026 revenue outlook of ~$330M–$355M and reported Europe growth of ~68% YoY, signalling international and integration-driven expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and detailed commentary are available for deeper read on margin drivers, inventory stance and cadence into 2026–2028. Useful for models but no single disclosure appears negative. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript, slide deck and detailed commentary are available for deeper read on margin drivers, inventory stance and cadence into 2026–2028. Useful for models but no single disclosure appears negative. Neutral Sentiment: Academic recognition: Yale SOM published a case study on GigaCloud’s B2B marketplace model — positive credibility signal but minimal direct near-term stock impact. Yale Case Study

Academic recognition: Yale SOM published a case study on GigaCloud’s B2B marketplace model — positive credibility signal but minimal direct near-term stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullback after the earnings-driven rally: the stock had surged to a one-year high following the beat, and the subsequent decline today appears driven by profit-taking and general volatility (GCT has a history of outsized moves). New 1-Year High Coverage

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting GigaCloud Technology this week:

In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 678,090 shares in the company, valued at $27,652,510.20. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $32,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 357,486 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,739.44. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 171,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.