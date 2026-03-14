Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.71 and traded as low as GBX 240. Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 262.16, with a volume of 89,950 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.71. The firm has a market cap of £288.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39.

About Aurora Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

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