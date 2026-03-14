Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.10 and traded as low as GBX 94.85. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 97.30, with a volume of 3,323,142 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 115 to GBX 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 125 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 133 to GBX 136 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.75.

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Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 0.6%

Insider Transactions at Sirius Real Estate

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 250,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £252,500. Also, insider Kelly Cleveland acquired 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £24,999.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 88,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,766. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

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