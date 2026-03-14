Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM) Short Interest Update

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:OAKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,399 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 12th total of 13,447 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 170,244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of OAKM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.20. Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

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Institutional Trading of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 131,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,760 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter.

Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, high-conviction fund holding fewer than 40 US large-cap value stocks. The investment process utilizes bottom-up research, seeking competitive long-term performance return. OAKM was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Oakmark.

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