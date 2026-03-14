JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Short Interest Up 52.5% in February

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 32,228 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 12th total of 21,129 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $82.13.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 259,190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,865,000.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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