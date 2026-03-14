Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Increases By 50.7%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,416,118 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 12th total of 939,685 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,127 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.2 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.1%

OTCMKTS SMAWF opened at $254.18 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $325.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.79.

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Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAWF. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 153,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich, renowned for its role as a global leader in electrification, automation and digitalization. Founded in 1847 by Werner von Siemens, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest industrial manufacturing enterprises. Siemens operates across numerous geographies, serving customers in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, with a broad network of production facilities, research centers and sales offices.

The company is organized into key divisions that address critical infrastructure and industry needs.

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